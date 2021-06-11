Gov. Cuomo: New York reaches 69.2% of 18+ population with at least 1 vaccine dose

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — New York is teetering on the edge of a major lift of remaining coronavirus restrictions.

Monday Gov. Andrew Cuomoannounced that once 70% of New Yorkers 18 and older received at least one vaccine dose, most of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted.

“When we hit 70%, then I feel comfortable saying to the people of this state we can relax virtually all restrictions,” Gov. Cuomo said Monday.

As of Friday afternoon, 69.2% of that age demographic statewide had received at least one vaccine dose, according to the governor’s office.

“New Yorkers are getting vaccinated in greater numbers every single day, and that means we can take action to reopen the economy, put people back to work and resume normal lives,” Gov. Cuomo said in a Friday press release. “More shots in more arms is the key to our future, and we’re offering exciting incentives to encourage New Yorkers across the state that today is the day to get their shots. I encourage everyone eligible who hasn’t yet been vaccinated to take advantage of a free $20 lottery ticket or chance to win a SUNY or CUNY Scholarship—let’s put this pandemic in the rear view mirror for good.”

Friday’s coronavirus data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 130,071

Total Positive – 480

Percent Positive – 0.37%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.47%

Patient Hospitalization – 709 (-49)

Patients Newly Admitted – 84

Patients in ICU – 181 (-9)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 101 (-12)

Total Discharges – 183,455 (109)

Deaths – 11

Total Deaths – 42,844

Total vaccine doses administered – 19,911,586

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 90,801

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 595,492

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 67.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 59.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 69.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 60.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 55.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 48.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 57.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 49.0%

According to the governor’s office, the state’s seven-day average positivity rate has declined for 67 consecutive days.

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: