Gov. Cuomo: Monroe County’s COVID-19 yellow zone had 4.77% positivity rate Sunday

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on September 08, 2020 in New York City. Cuomo, though easing restrictions on casinos and malls throughout the state, has declined to do so for indoor dining in restaurants in New York City despite pressure from business owners, citing struggles by the city to enforce the state’s previous orders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update on the status of the coronavirus pandemic in New York state Monday.

124,565 tests conducted Sunday

3,490 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

2.8% positivity rate overall statewide

4.19% positivity rate in micro-cluster hotspots

2.5% positivity rate outside of micro-cluster hotspot

25 New Yorkers died from the virus Sunday (26,159 to date)

1,968 hospitalized (+123 from last update)

391 in ICU

158 intubated

“COVID-19 is spreading in New York, and the increased number of cases is taking place throughout the state. This is not an upstate or downstate issue—all New Yorkers, regardless of where they live, have cause for concern,” Gov. Cuomo said in a Monday press release. “We are continuing to use a comprehensive micro-cluster strategy and increase our testing capacity to new heights. However, our success also depends on the vigilance and smart behavior of New Yorkers. Wash your hands, stay socially distanced and wear a mask. Local governments, do the enforcement. We’re going to get through this pandemic, but only if we do it together and stay New York Tough.”

According to the governor’s office, the micro-cluster hotspot in Monroe County had a positivity rate of 4.77% Sunday, up slightly from Saturday’s 4.68%. Officials say the seven-day rolling average is 5.3%

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: