Gov. Cuomo: Counties can issue mask mandates for school districts

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a conference call with media Wednesday to give an update on the state’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts.

On day 242 of the pandemic in New York state, the governor reported the following data:

129,660 tests conducted Tuesday

3.8% positivity rate inside red zone clusters

1.3% positivity rate outside of red zone clusters

1.5% positivity rate overall in New York state (2,031 new cases)

15 New Yorkers died from COVID-19 Tuesday

1,085 New Yorkers hospitalized with the virus

236 receiving ICU treatment

The governor said New York currently has the second lowest positivity rate in the country.

“We are No. 2 from the bottom, second lowest rate in the nation, only Maine is lower than we are,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Maine doesn’t test everyday — they have more of a periodic testing regiment, but besides Maine, above us is New Hampshire at 1.5%, Massachusetts is 1.59%, D.C. is 1.6%, Hawaii is 2.2%. Top of the list is South Dakota at 43%, Idaho at 34%.”

The governor clarified the rules of the tri-state travel advisory, to which 45 states and territories now meet the criteria for.

“People are are asking if we have a travel ban,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We do not have a travel ban in the state of New York. We never said people can’t travel out of the state or into the state. You can travel wherever you want to travel, whenever you want to travel; there is no travel ban. There is a quarantine policy that you have in effect, but you can travel wherever you want, for Thanksgiving or any holiday that you want to travel for.”

While the governor said New Yorkers can legally travel as they see fit, he advised against family gatherings for the upcoming holidays.

“My personal advice is you don’t have family gatherings,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Even for Thanksgiving. My personal advice is, the best way to say ‘I love you’ this Thanksgiving, the best way to say ‘I’m thankful for you’ is to say ‘I love you so much, I’m so thankful for you, that I don’t want to endanger you, so we’ll celebrate virtually,’ but that is my personal opinion. Factually, legally, New Yorkers can travel wherever you want. People can come into the state, but you have to live within the quarantine policy.”

The governor said there is increasing concern over small gatherings spreading the virus.

“We’re now getting it from small gatherings,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We have a wedding that was in Genesee, Orleans area, 18 people, 18 cases from one wedding. A church in Lewis County, which is not a highly dense county, 57 case from one gathering.”

The governor said the state government would be giving individual counties in New York state authority to enforce mask mandates for school districts in that county. In Monroe County, that is something that Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza is supportive of.

“This is particularly important for kindergartners on up, as it is a requirement in their schools.” Mendoza said in a statement Wednesday. “I believe adherence to masking and social distancing in schools have made them among the safest places in our community. It makes sense to extend the school guidelines, as much as possible, to childcare settings.”

New York State Department of Health guidelines for childcare providers, published in June, indicate children who have not entered kindergarten “do not need to wear face coverings when they are in child care,” and older children are “encouraged but not required to wear face coverings.”

However as cases in the county have increased, the commissioner said he is “strongly encouraging” universal masking to help control the spread.

The governor was again skeptical about how an approved vaccine would be be distributed and administered.

“How do the states do this?” Gov. Cuomo said. “I’ve done 12 million COVID tests in seven months, more than anyone else, I then have to do 20 million vaccines? And I have to do them twice?”

The governor then announced new legislation that aims to hold public utility companies accountability for mishandling storms, outages, and more provider issues.

“The recourse for government is basically twofold,” Gov. Cuomo said. “One: When a utility company doesn’t perform, repeatedly, we can penalize them. Two: If it is repeated and serious we can revoke the franchise. God did not give the utility company the franchise, the people of the state gave the utility company a right to operate.”

Below is the John Hopkins University positivity data, by state, over a seven-day rolling average.

Johns Hopkins University State Positivity Chart 10/28/2020 RANK STATE POSITIVITY 1 Mississippi 100%* 2 South Dakota 43.44% 3 Idaho 34.81% 4 Wyoming 31.61% 5 Wisconsin 27.96% 6 Iowa 26.36% 7 Alabama 25.17% 8 Nebraska 21.78% 9 Kansas 20.73% 10 Nevada 18.91% 11 Utah 18.17% 12 Montana 14.47% 13 Pennsylvania 12.07% 14 North Dakota 10.90% 15 Arkansas 10.11% 16 Tennessee 9.61% 17 Arizona 9.29% 18 Texas 9.29% 19 Missouri 9.23% 20 Oklahoma 9.09% 21 Kentucky 8.83% 22 New Mexico 8.30% 23 Indiana 7.84% 24 Alaska 7.66% 25 Georgia 7.44% 26 Delaware 7.44% 27 North Carolina 6.91% 28 Minnesota 6.86% 29 Colorado 6.60% 30 Illinois 6.57% 31 Oregon 6.41% 32 Virginia 5.82% 33 South Carolina 5.66% 34 Ohio 5.64% 35 Michigan 5.31% 36 Florida 4.96% 37 Louisiana 4.64% 38 West Virginia 4.21% 39 Washington 3.77% 40 New Jersey 3.66% 41 California 3.21% 42 Rhode Island 3.03% 43 Maryland 2.64% 44 Connecticut 2.51% 45 Vermont 2.39% 46 Hawaii 2.23% 47 District of Columbia 1.60% 48 Massachusetts 1.59% 49 New Hampshire 1.50% 50 New York 1.39% 51 Maine 0.77%

