New updated COVID guidelines for childcare, day camp, overnight camps in New York state

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday announced updated health and safety guidelines for childcare, day camp, and overnight camp programs beginning May 19. The updated measures include protocols for COVID-19 testing, physical distancing and sanitation, as well as other requirements in order to prevent COVID-19 cases.

“We are continuing to make incredible progress against COVID and lifting restrictions based on the science and numbers, but we are not yet at the finished line,” Governor Cuomo said. “To help ensure maximum protections for staff and children at child care and camp programs, we are issuing this guidance so the facilities can implement basic but critical measures that will allow them to operate safely.”

The Department of Health will reportedly continue to keep an eye on and evaluate health data for child care facilities and camp programs and, if necessary, will issue additional guidance.

According to Gov. Cuomo’s announcement, facilities and programs have to collect COVID-19 vaccination status and documentation for all staff and children, as well as mandatory daily health screenings of staff and visitors, including temperature checks.

The facilities and programs also have to notify the state and local health department right away of a positive COVID-19 test result from either a staff member or a child at a site. Capacity limitations for children and campers must also be put in place in order to maintain social distancing, and staff who are not fully vaccinated have to continue to adhere to the six-foot distance rule when around other unvaccinated staff members.

Children and campers over the age of two, as well as staff who aren’t fully vaccinated, have to wear a mask except when eating, drinking, showering, swimming, or sleeping since they are proven to be effective when social distancing cannot be maintained. Facilities must provide face masks and use them when it comes to those that are unvaccinated, according to Gov. Cuomo’s announcement.

Additional hygiene, cleaning and disinfection requirements as advised by the CDC and Department of Health also have to be followed for everyone’s safety and wellbeing.

For more information on full guidance for facilities and programs, go online to the state’s website.