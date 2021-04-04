Gov. Cuomo announces more than 1.4M COVID-19 doses administered over the past week

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s vaccination program on Sunday. In the last 24 hours, 187,964 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network, and more than 1.4 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 16 allocation of 1,389,705 first and second doses is expected to finish arriving Sunday.

“As universal eligibility for the vaccine is set to go into effect this week in New York, our goal is to continue getting as many vaccines in arms as quickly and equitably as possible,” Cuomo said. “One in five New Yorkers have now been fully vaccinated, which is great news and a testament to the nonstop work of our providers across the state. It also means four out of five New Yorkers still need to either get a first dose or come back for their second dose, so we are not slowing down. We will continue to work with communities across the state to make sure the vaccine is accessible to every New Yorker, and meanwhile, we must all continue to care for each other by following the public health guidance including mask-wearing.”

The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

Doctor’s letter

Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

Signed certification

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 a.m. Sunday is as follows.

Statewide Breakdown:

Total doses administered – 10,362,737

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 187,964

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,477,186

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 33.0%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 20.4%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours Capital Region 393,999 5,010 252,142 5,331 Central New York 339,589 4,669 228,373 5,959 Finger Lakes 410,449 5,796 255,301 7,754 Long Island 806,005 11,976 451,161 5,666 Mid-Hudson 672,614 12,106 377,605 13,379 Mohawk Valley 170,008 1,752 111,756 1,298 New York City 2,956,837 51,300 1,869,845 54,331 North Country 176,525 1,194 129,002 982 Southern Tier 220,121 2,288 135,062 2,246 Western New York 437,517 6,331 261,552 6,307 Statewide 6,583,664 102,422 4,071,799 103,253

Region Total Doses Received Total Doses Administered % of Total Doses Administered/Received Capital Region 790,860 635,140 80.3% Central New York 636,885 546,652 85.8% Finger Lakes 745,530 654,582 87.8% Long Island 1,459,200 1,226,746 84.1% Mid-Hudson 1,185,520 1,015,910 85.7% Mohawk Valley 329,070 277,432 84.3% New York City 5,293,655 4,677,953 88.4% North Country 334,660 302,854 90.5% Southern Tier 403,540 347,698 86.2% Western New York 746,835 677,770 90.8% Statewide 11,925,755 10,362,737 86.9%



1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950 Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07 1,020,660 290,500 1,311,160 6,541,110 Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14 618,880 526,415 1,145,295 7,686,405 Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21 699,790 584,775 1,284,565 8,970,970 Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 – 3/28 828,000 737,080 1,565,080 10,536,050 Week 16 Doses arriving 03/29 – 04/04 819,800 569,905 1,389,705 11,925,755