Gov. Cuomo announces initiatives to electrify transit buses

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Cuomo announced a series of initiatives to increase the number of electric buses in New York as part of the State’s efforts to mitigate climate change, create healthier communities, improve air quality, and boost access to clean transportation in underserved communities.

Specifically, this effort includes $16.4 million in incentives for the expansion of electric bus usage amongst public transportation authorities, as well as $2.5 million for school bus operators to acquire cleaner forms of transportation with lower emissions. These measures will help take polluting vehicles out of service across the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality in support of Cuomo’s clean energy and climate goals in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

“Electrifying transit and school buses at scale is an important step in our fight against climate change and is essential in helping us reach our ambitious goals to create a greener New York State,” Governor Cuomo said. “Through these initiatives, bus operators will now have the support and resources they need to modernize their fleets, reduce emissions and ensure underserved communities have cleaner public transit options as we work to further reduce our carbon footprint.”

Under the New York Truck Voucher Incentive Program (NYTVIP) program, $16.4 million Volkswagen settlement funding is being made available to five of the largest public transit operators in the state, the Capital District Transportation Authority, Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, Rochester-Genesee Regional Transit Authority, Suffolk County Transportation and Westchester County Bee-Line Bus System, to facilitate their fleets’ transition towards 100% zero-emissions fleets by 2035, a goal Cuomo announced in his 2020 State of the State Address.