Gov. Cuomo accused of prioritizing family for COVID-19 testing

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Andrew Cuomo is being accused of giving priority access to his family members for COVID-19 testing towards the start of the pandemic. That’s according to a report from the Albany Times Union.

At that same time counties across the state saw very limited supply of testing materials. Many of the people who were tested during that time were hospitalized.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello responded to these claims in a press conference Thursday.

“If these reports are true, what happened here is wrong,” Bello said. “Using Government resources like that for your personal gain I think is wrong and is completely inappropriate.”

Senior Advisor to the Governor Rich Azzopardi did not deny the report, but noted that testing took place in the early days of the pandemic, when there was a heavy emphasis on contact tracing. At the time he said some health officials went door to door to conduct testing of the general public, lawmakers, reporters, state workers and their families.