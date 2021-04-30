Gov. Cuomo: 75% capacity for hair salons, barbershops, personal care services starting May 7

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that beginning May 7, capacity restrictions will be expanded to 75% for hair salons, barbershops, and other personal care services.

The governor also announced that he will rescind the executive order establishing the micro-cluster zone strategy.

“After a long and incredibly difficult fight, New York State is winning the war against COVID-19, and that means it’s time to loosen some restrictions put in place to protect the public health and help our local businesses,” Gov. Cuomo said in a Friday press release. “There’s no doubt that restaurants have been among the pandemic’s hardest hit businesses, and New York City’s thriving restaurant industry has found it challenging to keep staff and maintain profits. We’re easing restrictions on restaurants, personal care services and gyms to put more money in the pockets of small business owners and working people in New York City, which was hit so hard by the pandemic but, I have no doubt, will come back stronger than ever.”