Gov. Cuomo: 4.84% infection rate in COVID-19 hotspots, 1.25% overall statewide

New York State

by: WROC Staff

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 14: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference at his Midtown Manhattan office, September 14, 2018 in New York City. Cuomo discussed his primary night election victory as well as a range of other topics. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — New York state’s overall infection rate Thursday was 1.25%, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office announced Friday.

Of the 136,039 tests processed Thursday, 1,707 were positive — the 1.25% figure.

The governor’s office says the infection rate in the downstate hotspot areas was 4.84%, while the state’s infection rate excluding the hotspots was 1.14%.

“New York’s numbers remain steady, despite the handful of clusters we are currently focused on. We are addressing these clusters through our targeted approach to ensure that they don’t become community spread,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release Friday. “As we go through the fall and into the winter and cases continue to rise across the country, it’s going to take the work of all New Yorkers to maintain our progress. We cannot and will not risk going backwards to where we were in the spring. Our progress is thanks to New Yorkers, who rose to the occasion and came together like no other community. But we have to keep it up – we must all keep washing our hands, wearing our masks and remaining socially distant. This is about caring for one another and being New York Tough, which means being loving.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 918 (+21)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 143
  • Hospital Counties – 42
  • Number ICU – 200 (+3)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 97 (+2)
  • Total Discharges – 78,117 (+111)
  • Deaths – 10
  • Total Deaths – 25, 628

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
Capital Region1.2%0.8%0.7%
Central New York1.2%1.0%1.2%
Rochester & Finger Lakes0.7%1.3%1.5%
Long Island1.0%1.1%1.1%
Mid-Hudson1.6%1.6%1.8%
Mohawk Valley0.1%0.5%0.3%
New York City1.2%1.0%1.2%
North Country0.1%0.5%0.5%
Southern Tier1.0%1.1%1.6%
Western New York1.0%1.6%1.4%

Nearly 12% of all positive tests in New York Thursday came from the hotspot zones, according to the governor.

