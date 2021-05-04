Gov. Cuomo: 1.76% average positivity rate is state’s lowest since November 5

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday.
According to the governor’s office, the state’s seven-day average positivity rate of 1.76% is the lowest it has been since November 5 of last year. Additionally statewide virus hospitalizations have decreased by 611 over the past week.
Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 96,747
- Total Positive – 2,173
- Percent Positive – 2.25%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.76%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,573 (+34)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -611
- Patients Newly Admitted – 264
- Number ICU – 625 (+12)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 381 (+2)
- Total Discharges – 176,676 (+197)
- Deaths – 39
- Total Deaths – 42,129
“New Yorkers have embodied the spirit of New York Tough, and it shows in our numbers more and more every day,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It is easier than ever to receive the vaccine and as the rate of vaccinations increases and the rate of infection decreases we are able to accelerate the reopening. While the light at the end of the tunnel has never been brighter, this war isn’t over. I encourage New Yorkers to continue doing the things we know stop COVID in its tracks: wear a mask, practice social distancing, and, most importantly, get vaccinated. I urge those who have yet to be vaccinated to do the right thing for themselves, their families, and their communities and roll up your sleeve. We are all in this together.”
The governor added that 147,654 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the seven-day total to 1.1 million doses.
The state’s vaccination progress, as of Tuesday afternoon, is as follows:
- Total doses administered – 15,882,018
- Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 147,654
- Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,179,020
- Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 46.9%
- Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 35.7%
“Our providers continue to work around the clock to get more shots into people’s arms, and we are doubling down on making sure the vaccine is accessible to everyone across the state,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The vaccine works, and it’s the best weapon we have to defeat this virus. No matter your age or any other way you choose to classify yourself, you will not be the first to get the shot – millions of New Yorkers have already been vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones. If you still need to get the vaccine, please do so quickly because we all need to do our part to guard our hard-earned progress.”
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|85
|0.01%
|29%
|Central New York
|63
|0.01%
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|221
|0.02%
|39%
|Long Island
|359
|0.01%
|36%
|Mid-Hudson
|253
|0.01%
|46%
|Mohawk Valley
|31
|0.01%
|38%
|New York City
|1,209
|0.01%
|34%
|North Country
|16
|0.00%
|57%
|Southern Tier
|83
|0.01%
|51%
|Western New York
|253
|0.02%
|33%
|Statewide
|2,573
|0.01%
|37%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|238
|197
|17%
|Central New York
|233
|169
|27%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|220
|45%
|Long Island
|846
|591
|30%
|Mid-Hudson
|671
|398
|41%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|77
|21%
|New York City
|2,528
|1,850
|27%
|North Country
|57
|23
|60%
|Southern Tier
|115
|68
|41%
|Western New York
|545
|334
|39%
|Statewide
|5,727
|3,927
|31%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|Capital Region
|1.55%
|1.43%
|1.47%
|Central New York
|1.51%
|1.55%
|1.58%
|Finger Lakes
|2.81%
|2.85%
|2.92%
|Long Island
|1.88%
|1.79%
|1.74%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.88%
|1.77%
|1.77%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.45%
|1.44%
|1.38%
|New York City
|1.78%
|1.72%
|1.65%
|North Country
|1.98%
|2.07%
|2.00%
|Southern Tier
|0.70%
|0.71%
|0.74%
|Western New York
|3.38%
|3.38%
|3.23%
|Statewide
|1.84%
|1.79%
|1.76%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|Bronx
|1.74%
|1.70%
|1.66%
|Brooklyn
|2.16%
|2.09%
|1.98%
|Manhattan
|1.07%
|1.04%
|0.98%
|Queens
|1.88%
|1.80%
|1.76%
|Staten Island
|2.10%
|2.05%
|2.00%
Of the 2,043,441 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,212
|20
|Allegany
|3,329
|7
|Broome
|18,057
|37
|Cattaraugus
|5,433
|11
|Cayuga
|6,085
|13
|Chautauqua
|8,670
|14
|Chemung
|7,408
|12
|Chenango
|3,322
|13
|Clinton
|4,720
|7
|Columbia
|3,913
|9
|Cortland
|3,652
|9
|Delaware
|2,276
|4
|Dutchess
|28,816
|35
|Erie
|86,897
|155
|Essex
|1,546
|0
|Franklin
|2,496
|3
|Fulton
|4,233
|6
|Genesee
|5,248
|10
|Greene
|3,271
|3
|Hamilton
|303
|0
|Herkimer
|5,023
|12
|Jefferson
|5,707
|17
|Lewis
|2,569
|3
|Livingston
|4,230
|14
|Madison
|4,400
|2
|Monroe
|64,569
|162
|Montgomery
|4,106
|8
|Nassau
|180,992
|132
|Niagara
|19,270
|42
|NYC
|917,944
|832
|Oneida
|21,950
|13
|Onondaga
|37,416
|57
|Ontario
|7,186
|17
|Orange
|47,390
|41
|Orleans
|2,967
|17
|Oswego
|7,267
|13
|Otsego
|3,334
|5
|Putnam
|10,456
|8
|Rensselaer
|10,957
|5
|Rockland
|46,388
|26
|Saratoga
|14,863
|30
|Schenectady
|12,778
|24
|Schoharie
|1,616
|1
|Schuyler
|1,022
|2
|Seneca
|1,945
|5
|St. Lawrence
|6,385
|6
|Steuben
|6,580
|9
|Suffolk
|197,866
|148
|Sullivan
|6,425
|6
|Tioga
|3,601
|7
|Tompkins
|4,160
|0
|Ulster
|13,576
|17
|Warren
|3,497
|8
|Washington
|2,994
|11
|Wayne
|5,494
|9
|Westchester
|128,066
|91
|Wyoming
|3,421
|4
|Yates
|1,144
|1
On Monday, 39 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,129. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|1
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Chautauqua
|1
|Chemung
|1
|Chenango
|1
|Erie
|5
|Kings
|9
|Manhattan
|3
|Monroe
|4
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|3
|Niagara
|1
|Orange
|2
|Queens
|2
|Schenectady
|1
|Suffolk
|1
|Westchester
|1