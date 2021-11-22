Gouverneur ATV crash kills one, critically injures another

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — An ATV crash on Sunday killed a Gouverneur resident.

According to New York State Police, on November 20 around 10 p.m., state troopers responded to Beaman Road in the town of Gouverneur for a report of an ATV crash. The report stated that two people were seriously injured.

After responding to the accident and following a preliminary investigation, police stated that 40-year-old Larry G. Deets Jr., of Gouverneur, was driving a 2016 Polaris RZR north on Beaman Road when he lost control.

Deets and his passenger, 24-year-old Ty Fuller, also of Gouverneur, were both ejected from the side-by-side. They were then transported to Gouverneur Hospital following the crash.

State Police confirmed that Fuller died from his injuries upon arrival at Gouverneur Hospital. Deets was transported by helicopter to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

This crash remains under investigation by New York State Police.