GOP wants Schumer to call for DOJ investigation into Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Republican leaders across New York State are calling on Sen. Chuck Schumer to push for a federal investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration’s handling of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

New York Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy held a press conference on Thursday morning in Albany, and another is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Rochester, outside of Schumer’s office.

Schumer’s office released the following statement on Friday:

“Public reporting indicates there is a federal investigation underway and while we do not comment on ongoing investigations, we trust the Department of Justice will pursue the facts in a thorough and professional way unimpeded by any outside interference or politics,”

— Spokeswoman Allison Biasotti

