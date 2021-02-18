GOP Legislators call on Gov. Cuomo to reverse cuts to veterans program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Republican Legislators gathered on Thursday to call on the governor to reverse cuts made to a veterans program.

Republican Legislator George Hebert, Frank Allkofer and R. Edwin Wilt, alongside state leaders called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the State Legislature to reverse cuts made to the Dwyer Program — a peer-to-peer support organization for our local veteran population, helping soldiers, transition back to civilian life.

According to a statement from the legislators, Gov. Cuomo announced during his budget presentation that $4.5 Million of funding was eliminated in his proposed budget.

“The Dwyer Program is an effective and successful peer-to-peer support program for New York State’s veterans and their families,” Hebert said in a statement. “Eliminating this program will disenfranchise the thousands of veterans statewide and hundreds locally who utilize it. This is nothing more than another short-sighted attempt by Governor Cuomo to cut funding of important programs, instead of actually making the changes necessary to correct his ballooning budget deficit.”