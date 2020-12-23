Good mistake: COVID-19 vaccine vials contain more doses than previously thought

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — During a coronavirus briefing Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York State Department of Health has authorized the use of extra doses that have been found in Moderna vaccine vials.

The vials were previously believed to contain 10 doses, but may now contain up to 11 doses.

“We actually have more Moderna vaccine that we thought because there is more vaccinations in the vial,” Gov. Cuomo said. “That was also true for Pfizer so they both made a mistake, but it was a mistake in the positive direction.”

The governor said 89,000 New Yorkers have received the first COVID-19 vaccine dose so far, and 22,000 New Yorkers have received the first dose in 90 nursing home facilities as part of a federal-private partnership program.