ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York Department of Labor has been awarded $105 million in federal funding for their YouthBuild program, NY Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced Wednesday, a $6 million increase from 2022.

Through YouthBuild, young people ages 16-24 have the opportunity to participate in a variety of job training and education opportunities.

In Rochester, YouthBuild funds opportunities through the Bricklayers and Craftoworkers union, the Carpenters Rochester Training Center, the Laborers International Union (skilled craft construction), and the Roofers local union 22. To learn more about the apprenticeship opportunities available, contact these offices.

The program receives federal funding annually. For the fiscal year of 2022, the program received $99 million. According to Gillibrand, this increase is one of the largest year-over-year increases in the past decade.

“In a country as rich as ours, especially those in the prime of their lives should be unable to contribute to our economy, get well paying jobs and reach for the American dream,” Gillibrand said. “Failing to provide these kids with resources they need to succeed is not only detrimental to their lives but also to our communities and our economy. We need to make sure that these unemployed and uneducated young adults are not left out or left behind — as we continue to recover from the devastation of this pandemic.”