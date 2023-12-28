ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — $46 million in grant awards were announced Thursday to help 1,400 households in New York State with affordable homeownership.

The grants will help low- and moderate-income families make repairs or safety upgrades to their homes, replace manufactured homes, and provide down payment assistance for first-time buyers.

Today’s announcement is part of Governor Hochul’s $25 billion comprehensive housing plan that will create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes.

The grants which are administered by New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s Office of Community Renewal were awarded to nonprofit organizations and localities. They plan to help preserve affordable housing, support veterans and older New Yorkers, increase access to homeownership, and strengthen local economies.

The awards are made through state and federally-funded programs including NYS HOME, NYS Community Development Block Grant, Access to Home, Access to Home for Heroes, Access to Home for Medicaid, Mobile and Manufactured Home Replacement, and RESTORE. Each program accepts applications in an annual competitive funding round.

The following local Finger Lakes areas were granted awards:

Rural Housing Opportunities Corporation was awarded $560,000 from the HOME program for manufactured housing replacement

Rural Housing Opportunities Corporation was awarded $100,000 from the RESTORE program for emergency repairs for elderly homeowners.

The city of Batavia was awarded $350,000 from the CDBG program for housing rehabilitation (owner-occupied)

The city of Yates was awarded $400,000 for standalone residential water and wastewater activities

The Bishop Sheen Ecumenical Housing Foundation, Inc. was awarded $600,00 from the HOME program for housing rehabilitation (owner-occupied)

Bishop Sheen Ecumenical Housing Foundation, Inc. was awarded $500,000 from the RESTORE program for emergency repairs for elderly homeowners.

NYS HOME Program funds can be used to acquire and/or rehabilitate single-family housing, provide down payment assistance, replace dilapidated mobile and manufactured homes as well as provide tenant-based rental assistance to households with incomes at or below 80 percent of Area Median Income.

NYS Community Development Block Grant Program provides federal funds to help localities with projects that improve communities and benefit their residents. Housing grants can be used for housing rehabilitation of owner-occupied or renter-occupied homes, down payment assistance for low- and moderate-income first-time homebuyers, and private water/wastewater system assistance for low- and moderate-income homeowners.

Access to Home program provides financial assistance to make homes accessible for low- and moderate-income persons with disabilities so that they can continue living safely and comfortably in their residences or return to live in their residences instead of in an institutional setting.

Access to Home for Heroes provides financial assistance to make homes accessible for low- and moderate-income veterans with disabilities.

Access to Home for Medicaid provides financial assistance to make residential units accessible for Medicaid-eligible persons with disabilities.

Mobile and Manufactured Home Replacement program assists low- and moderate-income homeowners in replacing dilapidated mobile or manufactured homes that are sited on land owned by the homeowner with a new manufactured, modular, or site-built home.

RESTORE provides financial resources to assist senior citizen homeowners with the cost of addressing emergencies and code violations that pose a threat to their health and safety or affect the livability of the home. Assistance for the cost of these critical repairs enables seniors to continue to live independently in their homes.