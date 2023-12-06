ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As part of Governor Hochul’s $1 billion plan to improve mental health care, she announced conditional funding for 13 new certified community behavioral health clinics in New York.

First-year conditional start-up funding of $265,000 was awarded to 13 service providers to establish clinics in the state of New York. These new sites will join 13 established clinics, which now provide walk-in, immediate integrated mental health and substance use disorder services for roughly 65,000 individuals of all ages and insurance status.

NYS Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “New Yorkers need to be able to access the services they need in one place that provides integrated substance use, mental health, and physical health care. Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics provide this comprehensive care and by expanding them statewide, we can greatly improve access across New York State. With this expansion, Governor Hochul is staying true to her commitment to ensure all New Yorkers have access to quality mental health care.”

In New York City, conditional start-up funding was awarded to:

Ohel Children’s Home & Family in Brooklyn

Interborough Developmental Center in Brooklyn

Catholic Charities Neighborhood Services in Queens

Outreach Development Corporation in Queens

Community Association of Progressive Dominicans in Manhattan

Postgraduate Center for Mental Health in Manhattan

In areas upstate, these conditional awards were provided to: