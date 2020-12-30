Free, mandatory COVID-19 testing extended for PBA-represented employees at SUNY campuses

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras and the Police Benevolent Association for New York State (PBANYS) President & University Police Officers Director Ryan Law extended an agreement to conduct free, mandatory COVID-19 testing for PBA of New York State-represented employees at SUNY state-operated colleges, universities, and hospitals.

Routine testing for PBA-represented employees will now continue through the end of the spring semester. The preexisting agreement was set to expire on Dec. 31.

United University Professions (UUP), The Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA), and New York State Public Employees Federation (PEF) recently extended similar arrangements.

“As we look forward to the spring semester with our campuses reopening, which will bring the return of our students, we want to continue making testing available to every member of the SUNY family in order to track and control the virus as best we can—this extension provides an avenue to our University Police Officers to easily get tested,” said Chancellor Malatras. “Every one of the SUNY community’s health is a top priority, so it is crucial that we take care of our police force who work tirelessly keep our campuses and their surrounding communities safe. I thank President Ryan Law for his leadership and partnership in finalizing this extension agreement.”

Effective through June 30, 2021, all state operated colleges, universities, and hospitals shall continue conduct testing of PBANYS Agency Police Services Unit (APSU) employees (University Police Officer, University Police Officer II, University Police Investigator, and University Police Investigator II) who are required to report in person to campus to conduct some or all of their work obligation. Testing of all employees shall be conducted in concert with regular surveillance testing in campus plans required under Chancellor Malatras’ Sept. 3, 2020, directive.