Free car seat checks in Rochester area this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Free child car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available throughout New York State during Child Passenger Safety Week.

Trained technicians will be helping all parents and caregivers understand how to choose an appropriate seat for the child’s age and size and how to install the seat correctly. More information about the event is available by calling New York State Police at 315-782-3849.

Child Passenger Safety Week began on Monday and concludes on September 25. Members of state and local law enforcement agencies, along with community partners, offer free fittings as part of the safety initiative.

“Parents and caregivers have enough to worry about, so I hope they will take advantage of this opportunity to ensure their children are properly secured in the appropriate booster seat or car seat for their age and size,” Governor Hochul said. “Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children, but correctly using a car seat, booster seat or seat belt is the most effective way to keep them safe while on the road.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, from 2015 to 2019, 3,321 children under 13 were killed while riding in passenger vehicles. In 2019, an average of two children under 13 were killed and an estimated 374 were injured every day while riding in cars, SUVs, pickups, and vans, More than one-third were not restrained in car seats, booster seats or seat belts.

According to NHTSA, when used correctly, car seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71 percent for infants and by 54 percent for toddlers in passenger vehicles. For infants and toddlers in light trucks, the corresponding reductions were 58 percent and 59 percent, respectively. While most parents believe they have properly installed their child’s car seat, the seats were installed incorrectly in 46 percent of cases.

The following car seat check events are available throughout the state:

CAPITAL REGION

Saturday, September 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Walmart parking lot, 460 Fairview Avenue, Hudson

For more information, contact Joseph Kilmerat 518-828-3344 or joseph.kilmer@columbiacountysheriff.us.

Saturday, September 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Center Brunswick Fire Station, 1045 Hoosick Road, Troy

For more information, contact Technical Sergeant Donald Fougere at 518-783-3258 or gtraffic@troopers.ny.gov.

Saturday, September 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Crossgates Mall outer lot Western Avenue side, 1 Crossgates Mall Road, Guilderland

For more information, contact William Van Alstyne at 518-765-2565 or william.vanalstyne@albanycountyny.gov.

CENTRAL NEW YORK

Tuesday, September 22, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Minoa Fire Department, 240 North Main Street, Minoa

For more information, contact Captain Slater at 315-682-2212 or jslater@manliuspolice.org.

Event will be limited to eight available half-hour time slots to maintain social distance. Walk-ins are still welcome but may be asked to wait. To schedule an appointment, call Manlius Police at the number above, weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., email the address above, or send a message through Facebook.

Saturday, September 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walmart Supercenter, 5399 West Genesee Street, Camillus

For more information, contact New York State Police at 315-455-2887 or dtraffic@troopers.ny.gov.

Saturday, September 25, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

SUNY Oswego Parking Lot 7 Romney Field House, 3 Barnes Drive (Sheldon Avenue), Oswego

For more information, contact Kyle Boeckmann at 315-343-2344 or mbeers@menteramb.com. Masks required regardless of vaccination status. Appointment preferred.

FINGER LAKES

Sunday, September 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Canandaigua Fire Department Station #2, 5298 Parkside Drive, Canandaigua

For more information, contact Sergeant Kelly Fogarty at 585-394-4560 or kelly.fogarty@ontariocountyny.gov.

Thursday, September 23, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Attica Police Department, 43 Exchange Street, Attica

For more information, contact Officer Stephanie Ingles at 585-591-0881 or stephanie.ingles@attica.org.

Saturday, September 25, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Noyes Hospital, 111 Clara Barton Avenue, Dansville

For more information, contact Barbara Sturm at 585-991-5432 or trafficsafetycce@cornell.edu. Appointments are recommended.

Saturday, September 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attica Park, Exchange Street, Attica

For more information, contact Jillian Calmes at 585-786-8890 or jcalmes@wyomingco.net.

Saturday, September 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Save-A-Lot parking lot, 320 West Avenue, Albion

For more information, contact Officer Daniel Baase at 585-589-5627 or baase@albionpolice.com.

Saturday, September 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gates Volunteer Ambulance Service, 1600 Buffalo Road, Rochester

For more information, contact Laurie Schwenzer at 585-247-5519.

Saturday, September 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Delta Sonic, 1841 Empire Boulevard, Webster

For more information, contact Jean Triest at 585-753-3018 or jeantriest@monroecounty.gov.

HUDSON VALLEY

Friday, September 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Loch Sheldrake Fire House, 1280 Route 52, Loch Sheldrake

For more information, contact Wendy Salonich at 845-292-5910 ext. 2220 or wendy.salonich@co.sullivan.ny.us. Appointments are required.

Everyone over two years old must wear a mask and maintain social distance protocols.

Saturday, September 25, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Mid Hudson Plaza (Poughkeepsie Home Depot), 3470 North Road (Route 9), Poughkeepsie

For more information, contact William Johnson at 845-486-3602 or trafficsafety@dutchessny.gov.

Saturday, September 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Orangeburg Fire Department, 61 Dutch Hill Road, Orangeburg

For more information, contact Technical Sergeant Michael Belgiovene at 845-346-3566 or ftraffic@troopers.ny.gov.

Saturday, September 25, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Croton Harmon Train Station, 1 Veterans Plaza, Croton

For more information, contact Mark Fielding at 914-271-5177 or mfielding@villageofcroton.net.

LONG ISLAND

September 19 and 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New York State Police Troop L Headquarters, 7140 Republic Airport, East Farmingdale

For more information, contact Sergeant Jim Walters at 631-756-3389 or james.walters@troopers.ny.gov. Appointments and personal protective equipment are required.

Saturday, September 25, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Brookhaven Safety Town, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville

For more information, contact Karen Harper at 631-363-3770.

MOHAWK VALLEY

Thursday, September 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Riverside Center Shopping Plaza, 710 Horatio Street, Utica

For more information, contact New York State Police at 315-455-2887 or dtraffic@troopers.ny.gov.

Saturday, September 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Utica Police Department, 413 Oriskany Street West, Utica

For more information, contact Sergeant Ed Hagen at 315-520-6366 or ehagen@uticapd.com.

Saturday, September 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Village of Ilion Municipal Building and rear parking lot, 49 Morgan Street (corner of Morgan Street and First Street), Ilion

For more information, contact Captain Laurie Ann DeVaul at 315-894-9911.

NORTH COUNTRY

Thursday, September 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Target, 21800 Towne Center Drive, Watertown

For more information, contact New York State Police at 315-782-3849 or dtraffic@troopers.ny.gov.

Saturday, September 25, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Morrisonville EMS, 21 Banker Road, Morrisonville

For more information, contact Anika Craig at 518-565-4397 or anika.craig@clintoncountygov.com.

Face covering/mask are required for everyone over age two.

SOUTHERN TIER

Tuesday, September 21, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Bath Police Department, 110 Liberty Street, Bath

For more information, contact Sergeant John Hawley at 607-776-2175 or jhawley@villageofbath.org. All participants must follow Covid guidelines.

Saturday, September 25, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Visions Federal Credit Union, 5411 State Highway 12, Norwich

For more information, contact Deputy Kelly Hayner at 607-337-1874 or khayner@co.chenango.ny.us.

Saturday, September 25, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Endicott Fire Department, 224 Madison Avenue, Endicott

For more information, contact Christine Muss at 607-778-2807 or cmuss@co.broome.ny.us.

By appointment only. For the health and safety of technicians and families, appropriate CDC guidelines will be followed. Call for details.

Saturday, September 25, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cornell University Grounds Department, 307 Palm Road, Ithaca

For more information, contact Officer Beverly Van Cleef at 607-255-7305 or crime_prevention@cornell.edu.

Saturday, September 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Southern Tier Medical Care, 125 Victory Highway, Painted Post

For more information, contact Sergeant Matt Sorge at 607-622-3911 or MSorge@SteubenCountyNY.gov. Please follow current CDC guidelines.

WESTERN NEW YORK

Tuesday, September 22, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Orchard Park Central Fire Hall, 30 School Street, Orchard Park

For more information, contact Officer Kristen Mazur at 716-662-6444 or mazurk@orchardparkny.org.

Saturday, September 25, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Chautauqua Safety Village, 2695 Route 394, Ashville

For more information, contact Jessica Dayton at 716-338-0170 or jessica@chautauquasafetyvillage.com.