WILLIAMSON, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were shot in Wayne County Wednesday, according to New York State Police.

Police say all four people who were shot have been taken to Strong Memorial Hospital; three of which are in critical condition and the fourth in serious condition. They say one person was airlifted via Mercy Flight.

Authorities say they have people detained in connection to the investigation.

All those shot are at Strong — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) March 24, 2022

Officials say there was a report of a disturbance around 5:30 p.m. on Pearsall Road in Williamson. They say they have not established a motive, but neighbors heard gunshots and called 911.

Details are limited at this time.

Check back with News 8 as we develop this story.