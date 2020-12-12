Four horses seized from property in Cattaraugus Co.

NEW ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people have been charged in a case of alleged animal abuse, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities recently searched a property on Otto Road in the town of New Albion, and ended up seizing four horses.

As a result, Donna Truesdale and Steven Remington, both 41, were arrested and given appearance tickets.

The Sheriff’s Office said Truesdale and Remington failed to provide proper food and water for the horses and neglected them.

They’ll appear in court at a later date.

