FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A military working dog was tested on team readiness this week at Fort Drum.

In mid-February, Fort Drum’s Private First Class Talon Bush helped conduct Military Working Dog Redy’s weeklong validation process, where they searched facilities on the military base for explosive materials.

Pfc Bush is one of the newest members of the 8th Military Police Detachment. He was first assigned as MWD Redy’s handler in late November. In a press release, Bush described Redy as an energetic puppy with an independent streak.

“When Redy starts doing his own thing, I kind of get a little frustrated,” he said. “But I have to be careful, because if I feel frustrated, then Redy will start to feel that and act out. It’s always best to have a clear mind when we’re doing a search.”

Since becoming Redy’s handler, the two have been training for certifcation. This validation process requires several tests throughout a week-long period.

According to 8th Military Police Detachment Kennel Master Sergeant First Class Coleeta Smit, every MWD team is validated at Fort Drum before they can proceed to their certification.

During the week-long test, the MWD team runs an obedience course, demonstrates controlled aggression, conducts a scout and building search, reacts to gunfire and test on odor recognition.

This validation included a test on February 16 where Pfc Bush and MWD Redy methodically searched over a dozen rooms and hallways inside Fort Drum’s Darby Rapid Deployment Facility.

Eight different explosive odors can be planted during the exercise for testing purposes. These can be placed at different heights and depths and are not usually visible to either the Military Working Dog or the handler.

Venues can also be changed where detection is tested. This can allow handlers to learn how to break down different areas. Smith said this also exposes MWD’s to unfamiliar environments they may not have seen during training.

Sgt 1st Class Smith confirmed that both Pfc Bush and MWD Redy performed well during the validation and responded well to feedback.