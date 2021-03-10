Food order requirement for alcohol rule challenged by NYS Senate Republicans

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 10: Chicken wings on display during Elvis Duran’s Taste of New York presented by Intrinsic Wines hosted by Elvis Duran and the Z100 Morning Show at Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One at Pier 97 on October 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Senate Republicans have introduced a resolution to roll back Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s requirement that bars and restaurants only sell alcohol to customers who also order food.

The mandate was put into effect through executive action last summer.

“Our bars and restaurants continue to struggle under burdensome mandates passed on by the Governor,” Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt said in a statement issued Wednesday, “and lifting this one is a no-brainer that would immediately help these businesses get back on their feet.”

Republicans in the state senate are calling for the measure to be repealed now that Gov. Cuomo’s emergency powers have been revoked.

Many business owners were left with questions when the rule was first announced. There was also confusion over whether chicken wings counted as “substantive” food after the governor mentioned them specifically in a press conference.

Breweries across the state found creative ways to get around the requirement during the warm summer months.