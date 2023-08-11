ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester-based Fleetwood Mac tribute band “Seven Wonders” has rescheduled their Syracuse show at Middle Ages Brewing to August 24 after they canceled their July show due to a car crash.

Middle Ages Brewing says that band member Katy Eberts was badly injured in the crash and is in recovery. Mel Muscarella will be filling in for her for the time being.

The crash happened on Thursday, July 20 around 3 p.m. in the town of Farmington. New York State Police say the vehicle, which was towing a trailer, went off the road for an unknown reason, entered the center median, struck a tree, and overturned.

According to their Facebook page, the band posted just before 4:30 p.m. that day, alerting fans of the cancellation of their show at Middle Ages Brewing Company that night.

“We are very sorry for cancelling our show at Middle Ages Brewing Company,” the band wrote in a statement. “Please keep us in your prayers as we were involved in a major accident on the thruway while enroute.”

According to State Police, three passengers in the vehicle were transported for non-life-threatening injuries.

Rochester residents Matthew M. Stephens, 43, and Matthew Ramerman, 42, were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by ambulance for injuries and 40-year-old Kathryn A. Eberts of Rochester was airlifted out of precaution for a possible spinal injury to Upstate Medical Center.

The Seven Wonders provided an update to their Facebook page Friday, July 21, saying they “are looking into the possibility of a mechanical malfunction, as the controls were not responsive during the crash.”

The operator of the vehicle, Rochester resident Jonathan J. Sheffer, 40, was issued a traffic ticket as a result of the crash.

According to the band, Stephens suffered broken ribs and a minor vertebral injury and Eberts received spinal surgery.

Eberts posted a video of her playing the piano on Facebook on August 1 giving fans an update on her recovery, singing “Ooo Child, things are gonna get easier” and writing “finally got a little injection for my soul.”

Middle Ages Brewing automatically refunded those with online tickets, however, those with physical tickets will be able to use them at the show or they can be refunded anytime at the brewery.

For those who want to purchase tickets online again, you can purchase tickets here.