ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State announced that all flags are directed to be flown at half-staff in honor of U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Kory Wade, a native of Shortsville. Flags at all New York State government buildings and facilities will be at half-staff on July 5 and 6.

Wade was found dead in Arizona on June 17 after disappearing during a training exercise days earlier, according to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. His body returned home on June 28.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Staff Sergeant Kory Wade and extend my deepest sympathies to Sergeant Wade’s family and loved ones on behalf of all New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “This tragedy is a heartbreaking reminder of the risks the brave men and women in our nation’s military face every day to keep us safe.”

Wade enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 2008 and received multiple awards throughout his career, including the Air and Space Commendation Medal, Air and Space Achievement Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award, National Defense Service Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and U.S. Air Force Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Military Education Graduate Ribbon.