ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Five winning Powerball tickets worth $1 million were sold in New York State — including one in Auburn, according to the Powerball’s website.

Lottery officials said that the winning ticket in Auburn was sold at the Wegmans store on Loop Road. The rest of the second-prize-winning tickets were sold in the following locations:

Cumberland Farms on Troy Schenectady Road in Albany.

Salam Deli Inc. on Morris Park Avenue in the Bronx.

Sliders Food Mart on James Street in Clayton.

Central Snack Mart Corp. on Central Avenue in White Plains.

This news comes after the grand-prize-winning Powerball ticket was sold in California after Wednesday night’s drawing — that ticket is worth an estimated $1.08 billion.

The most recent Powerball win in New York State happened on Tuesday when it was announced that a third-prize winning ticket was sold at a Wegmans store on Pittsford-Palmyra Road.