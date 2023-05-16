NEW YORK STATE (WROC) — As of Tuesday, May 16, its been eight days since rain has been recorded in Rochester and much of the surrounding area. With dry weather expected to persist through the end of the week, fire danger due to dry vegetation is now considered “High” through this Friday according to the New York State Department of Environmental Protection.

🚨 FIRE DANGER RISK is now HIGH in all of New York State due to lack of precipitation. 🔥 Please exercise extreme caution with campfires, any back yard burns, and discarded cigs.🚨 pic.twitter.com/0xHRjaTBip — Basil Seggos🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@BasilSeggos) May 16, 2023

Despite the statewide burn ban ending on May 14, outdoor burning is being discouraged as a result of the dry weather.

According the NYSDEC website, a “High” fire danger means that:

All fine dead fuels ignite readily and fires start easily from most causes. Unattended brush and campfires are likely to escape. Fires spread rapidly and short-distance spotting is common. High-intensity burning may develop on slopes or in concentrations of fine fuels. Fires may become serious and their control difficult unless they are attacked successfully while small. NYSDEC

As a reminder, before starting any burn you should also check local regulations regarding burns or fires in your city, town or village as many municipalities in Western New York do not allow anything larger than recreational campfires. If you do burn anything make sure someone is always supervising the fire or embers, and make sure the fire, coals and embers are completely extinguished before the fire is left unattended.