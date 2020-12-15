Finger Lakes holds highest COVID-19 hospitalization, positivity rates for all regions in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office released Tuesday’s latest COVID numbers statewide. The data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 194,188
- Positive Test Results – 10,353
- Positivity – 5.33%
- Patient Hospitalization – 5,982 (+270)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 743
- Hospital Counties – 56
- Number ICU – 1,065 (+25)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 580 (+8)
- Total Discharges – 92,136 (+376)
- Deaths – 128
- Total Deaths – 28,002
“Everything we have done from the start of this pandemic has been based on the facts, and the facts are that COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all on the rise all across the country. We are on an unsustainable trajectory and if we don’t act now, hospitals could become overwhelmed come January,” Cuomo said. “Right now, New York is focused on growing hospital capacity through our Surge and Flex program and requiring hospital systems to begin working together so they are prepared. As those operations continue, it’s on all of us to be smart, tough, and do what we know stops the spread—socially distance, wear masks and wash our hands. The goal is to avoid another shutdown, and we will only be able to do that if we all do our part.”
Take a look at regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, from the Office of the governor:
|Region
|Current COVID hospitalizations
|Hospitalizations % of population
|Seven-day average of hospital bed availability
|Capital Region
|288
|0.03%
|25%
|Central New York
|360
|0.05%
|25%
|Finger Lakes
|725
|0.06%
|25%
|Long Island
|972
|0.03%
|20%
|Mid-Hudson
|735
|0.03%
|27%
|Mohawk Valley
|192
|0.04%
|25%
|New York City
|1968
|0.02%
|20%
|North Country
|56
|0.01%
|45%
|Southern Tier
|166
|0.03%
|40%
|Western New York
|520
|0.04%
|25%
|Statewide
|5982
|0.03%
|23%
Regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are below:
|Region
|Total ICU beds
|Occupied ICU beds
|Seven-day average of ICU bed availability
|Capital Region
|266
|167
|40%
|Central New York
|290
|190
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|403
|266
|41%
|Long Island
|841
|585
|29%
|Mid-Hudson
|767
|431
|47%
|Mohawk Valley
|131
|99
|23%
|New York City
|2361
|1669
|25%
|North Country
|71
|35
|52%
|Southern Tier
|129
|82
|32%
|Western New York
|516
|275
|46%
|Statewide
|5775
|3799
|33%
Take a look at the last three days of each region’s seven-day average percentage of positive test results:
|Region
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Monday
|Capital Region
|5.62%
|5.89%
|6.17%
|Central New York
|7.22%
|7.11%
|6.97%
|Finger Lakes
|8.12%
|8.09%
|8.17%
|Long Island
|5.62%
|5.70%
|5.67%
|Mid-Hudson
|6.01%
|6.15%
|6.15%
|Mohawk Valley
|8.02%
|8.08%
|8.13%
|New York City
|4.01%
|4.04%
|4.04%
|North Country
|4.06%
|4.12%
|4.08%
|Southern Tier
|2.30%
|2.65%
|2.23%
|Western New York
|6.94%
|6.92%
|7.05%
|Statewide
|5.07%
|5.17%
|5.12%
On Monday, 128 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, for a total of 28,002:
|County
|New deaths
|Albany
|4
|Allegany
|1
|Bronx
|6
|Cayuga
|1
|Chemung
|5
|Cortland
|1
|Dutchess
|2
|Erie
|10
|Herkimer
|1
|Kings
|4
|Lewis
|2
|Livingston
|1
|Madison
|2
|Manhattan
|6
|Monroe
|5
|Montgomery
|2
|Nassau
|4
|Niagara
|4
|Oneida
|5
|Onondaga
|6
|Ontario
|1
|Orange
|2
|Oswego
|1
|Queens
|8
|Richmond
|5
|Rockland
|5
|Saratoga
|1
|Schuyler
|1
|Seneca
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|14
|Tioga
|2
|Tompkins
|1
|Ulster
|2
|Wayne
|3
|Westchester
|7
Finally, here’s a geographic breakdown of the the 794,557 total positive tests reported in New York on Monday:
|County
|Total positive
|New positive
|Albany
|8,214
|164
|Allegany
|1,427
|24
|Broome
|6,601
|69
|Cattaraugus
|1,817
|34
|Cayuga
|1,629
|48
|Chautauqua
|2,423
|58
|Chemung
|3,803
|27
|Chenango
|892
|12
|Clinton
|712
|14
|Columbia
|1,244
|19
|Cortland
|1,539
|26
|Delaware
|525
|5
|Dutchess
|9,482
|192
|Erie
|33,793
|396
|Essex
|382
|7
|Franklin
|476
|17
|Fulton
|883
|32
|Genesee
|1,673
|27
|Greene
|894
|13
|Hamilton
|70
|2
|Herkimer
|1,238
|42
|Jefferson
|1,085
|38
|Lewis
|587
|13
|Livingston
|1,168
|33
|Madison
|1,621
|29
|Monroe
|24,293
|548
|Montgomery
|828
|32
|Nassau
|72,122
|908
|Niagara
|6,144
|128
|NYC
|362,227
|4,146
|Oneida
|8,171
|162
|Onondaga
|15,722
|241
|Ontario
|2,154
|46
|Orange
|19,892
|136
|Orleans
|904
|17
|Oswego
|2,487
|47
|Otsego
|915
|11
|Putnam
|3,869
|74
|Rensselaer
|2,712
|81
|Rockland
|24,334
|151
|Saratoga
|3,599
|122
|Schenectady
|3,924
|143
|Schoharie
|356
|14
|Schuyler
|395
|6
|Seneca
|506
|8
|St. Lawrence
|1,372
|19
|Steuben
|2,474
|31
|Suffolk
|76,625
|1,171
|Sullivan
|2,483
|14
|Tioga
|1,389
|10
|Tompkins
|1,613
|20
|Ulster
|4,485
|92
|Warren
|764
|8
|Washington
|597
|10
|Wayne
|1,743
|34
|Westchester
|59,991
|560
|Wyoming
|914
|19
|Yates
|375
|3