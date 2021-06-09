ROCHESTER, N.Y. (STACKER) — From 2018 to 2019, the U.S. population grew by .48%, its slowest rate in 100 years. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in New York using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2019, based on 5-year estimates.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

Stef Ko // Shutterstock

#30. Cortland County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -1,587

— #2,876 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -3.2%

— #39 among counties in New York, #2,282 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 47,865

— #50 largest county in New York, #1,021 largest county nationwide

Reilchey27 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Schoharie County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -1,567

— #2,872 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -4.8%

— #53 among counties in New York, #2,569 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 31,222

— #58 largest county in New York, #1,405 largest county nationwide

UpstateNYer // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Washington County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -1,472

— #2,852 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -2.3%

— #32 among counties in New York, #2,073 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 61,616

— #41 largest county in New York, #849 largest county nationwide

Gbklyn // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Warren County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -1,431

— #2,840 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -2.2%

— #27 among counties in New York, #2,038 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 64,276

— #38 largest county in New York, #823 largest county nationwide

Mwanner // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Franklin County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -1,220

— #2,766 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -2.4%

— #33 among counties in New York, #2,079 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 50,477

— #46 largest county in New York, #983 largest county nationwide

marjobani // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Seneca County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -919

— #2,636 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -2.6%

— #36 among counties in New York, #2,150 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 34,390

— #57 largest county in New York, #1,315 largest county nationwide

littlenySTOCK // Shutterstock

#24. Onondaga County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -832

— #2,590 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -0.2%

— #18 among counties in New York, #1,589 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 462,872

— #11 largest county in New York, #148 largest county nationwide

James Kirkikis // Shutterstock

#23. Putnam County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -758

— #2,539 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -0.8%

— #20 among counties in New York, #1,730 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 98,787

— #29 largest county in New York, #601 largest county nationwide

Lamar Gore/USFWS // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Schuyler County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -646

— #2,446 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -3.5%

— #43 among counties in New York, #2,334 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 17,920

— #61 largest county in New York, #1,923 largest county nationwide

Jwilson855 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Montgomery County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -643

— #2,443 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -1.3%

— #23 among counties in New York, #1,844 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 49,302

— #47 largest county in New York, #995 largest county nationwide

North woodsman // Shutterstock

#20. Lewis County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -445

— #2,254 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -1.6%

— #24 among counties in New York, #1,915 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 26,572

— #59 largest county in New York, #1,541 largest county nationwide

Mwanner // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Hamilton County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -393

— #2,197 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -8.0%

— #62 among counties in New York, #2,949 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 4,515

— #62 largest county in New York, #2,860 largest county nationwide

PQK // Shuterstock

#18. Yates County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: -239

— #1,961 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: -0.9%

— #22 among counties in New York, #1,764 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 25,011

— #60 largest county in New York, #1,605 largest county nationwide

Matt H. Wade // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Rensselaer County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +556

— #1,130 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +0.4%

— #15 among counties in New York, #1,488 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 159,185

— #21 largest county in New York, #410 largest county nationwide

Tim Hettler from New York, NY, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Suffolk County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +1,284

— #909 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +0.1%

— #17 among counties in New York, #1,547 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 1,483,832

— #4 largest county in New York, #25 largest county nationwide

UpstateNYer // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Schenectady County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +1,591

— #839 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +1.0%

— #13 among counties in New York, #1,365 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 154,859

— #22 largest county in New York, #423 largest county nationwide

Lewis Liu // Shutterstock

#14. Tompkins County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +2,030

— #771 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +2.0%

— #12 among counties in New York, #1,205 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 102,642

— #28 largest county in New York, #587 largest county nationwide

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#13. Monroe County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +2,067

— #762 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +0.3%

— #16 among counties in New York, #1,501 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 743,341

— #9 largest county in New York, #87 largest county nationwide

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#12. Albany County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +2,936

— #670 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +1.0%

— #14 among counties in New York, #1,380 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 306,968

— #14 largest county in New York, #227 largest county nationwide

Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Ontario County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +3,213

— #645 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +3.0%

— #8 among counties in New York, #1,044 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 109,511

— #26 largest county in New York, #551 largest county nationwide

Mwanner // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Orange County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +9,884

— #397 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +2.7%

— #9 among counties in New York, #1,104 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 380,085

— #12 largest county in New York, #182 largest county nationwide

PhotoItaliaStudio // Shutterstock

#9. Saratoga County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +11,238

— #366 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +5.2%

— #2 among counties in New York, #784 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 228,502

— #17 largest county in New York, #289 largest county nationwide

Roman Babakin // Shutterstock

#8. Staten Island

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +11,443

— #360 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +2.5%

— #10 among counties in New York, #1,131 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 474,893

— #10 largest county in New York, #145 largest county nationwide

Felix Lipov // Shutterstock

#7. Rockland County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +18,961

— #275 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +6.2%

— #1 among counties in New York, #675 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 324,422

— #13 largest county in New York, #212 largest county nationwide

littlenySTOCK // Shutterstock

#6. Nassau County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +27,426

— #200 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +2.1%

— #11 among counties in New York, #1,201 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 1,356,509

— #6 largest county in New York, #29 largest county nationwide

Canva

#5. Westchester County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +29,484

— #184 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +3.1%

— #6 among counties in New York, #1,031 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 968,890

— #7 largest county in New York, #49 largest county nationwide

pisaphotography // Shutterstock

#4. Manhattan

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +48,648

— #108 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +3.1%

— #7 among counties in New York, #1,038 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 1,631,993

— #3 largest county in New York, #21 largest county nationwide

Gryffindor // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Bronx County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +69,343

— #70 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +5.1%

— #3 among counties in New York, #792 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 1,435,068

— #5 largest county in New York, #27 largest county nationwide

Bjoertvedt // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Queens County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +88,219

— #55 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +4.0%

— #5 among counties in New York, #912 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 2,287,388

— #2 largest county in New York, #11 largest county nationwide

Victor Moussa // Shutterstock

#1. Brooklyn

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +123,192

— #35 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +5.0%

— #4 among counties in New York, #802 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 2,589,974

— #1 largest county in New York, #9 largest county nationwide