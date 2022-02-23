JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sara Rafaloski describes her daughter, 15-year-old Alexis Hughan, as a person who brought light into the lives of the people she met.

The day she was hit by a semi was the day that light went out.

Hughan died on New Years Eve 2021. Jamestown Police said she was the victim of a hit-and-run. She was hit while crossing W. 6th Street and Main Street.

“She was going for a walk. She’s done that hundreds of times before,” Rafaloski said. “Just a nice day, listening to music and being a kid.”

Rafaloski said one of her favorite memories of her daughter was the time she bought her an umbrella.

“This umbrella was rainbow-colored and she was so excited. I said we have to wait for rain,” Rafaloski said. “That child sat by the window and waited for rain, and at the first drop, she’s like, ‘Mommy, it’s raining!’ So, I was like ‘Of course we’re going to go outside to try this umbrella.'”

Randall Rolison, 58, was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident and driving while ability impaired. He has since been released on bail, and that doesn’t sit right with some of Alexis’ friends and family. They gathered in protest to voice their concerns.

“It’s not right, it’s not right. I’m for bail reform, but they’re not using it correctly,” said Jessica Martin, Alexis’ stepmother.

Alexis’ mother says she’s patient and knows that police will bring justice for her daughter.

“He can sit there and have his family out at Bob Evans and have a chance to have a last meal,” she said. “We didn’t get that chance. So he shouldn’t really be getting it either.”

The Jamestown district attorney said they fought for a $500,000 cash bail, but the judge approved a $35,000 bail. The DA said it was lowered due to bail reform.



“The scope of the bail reform laws are such that the inclination is that you really want to set bail at the least amount to ensure the defendant appears at the pretrial and trial proceedings,” said Jason Schmidt, the Chautauqua County District Attorney.

Jamestown Police said they’re waiting for toxicology results from the state, and more charges are pending.