FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day, and Governor Hochul announced Friday that state bridges and landmarks will be lit purple and teal — the colors of suicide prevention.
One of the landmarks to be lit purple and teal will be the Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal. The bridge will be lit up on Saturday night.
The other bridges and landmarks being lit throughout the state are:
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- One World Trade Center
- Carl McCall SUNY Administration Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Empire State Plaza
- State Fairgrounds, Main Gate, and Expo Center
- Niagara Falls
- The Franklin D. Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Grand Central Station – Pershing Square Viaduct
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station
Pictures of these landmarks being lit up can be found here.