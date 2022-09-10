FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day, and Governor Hochul announced Friday that state bridges and landmarks will be lit purple and teal — the colors of suicide prevention.

One of the landmarks to be lit purple and teal will be the Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal. The bridge will be lit up on Saturday night.

The other bridges and landmarks being lit throughout the state are:

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

One World Trade Center

Carl McCall SUNY Administration Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds, Main Gate, and Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The Franklin D. Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Station – Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station

Pictures of these landmarks being lit up can be found here.