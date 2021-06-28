Fair lineup keeps on growing with the addition of Jesse McCartney

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Chevrolet Music Festival’s lineup keeps on growing.

Award-winning singer and actor Jesse McCartney will make his Great New York State Fair Debut Sunday, September 5 at 2 p.m. on the Chevy Park Stage.

“Jesse McCartney is an artist of many talents – singing, songwriting, acting and more – and we’re excited to put those talents on display this year. This feels like a perfect Sunday afternoon show and I know fans of pop music will enjoy themselves,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director.

McCartney, behind hits like “Beautiful Soul” and “Leavin”, joins a lineup featuring the largest free music festival at any state fair in America.

Shows already announce include:

Date Chevy Park 2pm Chevy Park 8 pm Chevy Court 2 pm Chevy Court 7 pm August 20 Nas LOCASH August 21 98 Degrees RATT August 22 Brothers Osborne August 23 Foreigner Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra. Bishop Briggs August 24 Train The Spinners Dire Straits Legacy August 25 Jameson Rodgers REO Speedwagon Russell Dickerson August 26 Bell Biv Devoe Three Dog Night August 27 Sister Sledge Melissa Etheridge August 28 The Beach Boys Great White/Vixen August 29 Noah Cyrus Dropkick Murphys Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes August 30 Justin Moore Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone Grandson August 31 Halestorm Oak Ridge Boys Jamey Johnson September 1 Sheena Easton Blue Oyster Cult September 2 Starship w/Mickey Thomas September 3 Uncle Kracker September 4 Cold War Kids September 5 Jesse McCartney The Mavericks September 6 Resurrection, a Journey Tribute

All Chevrolet Music Festival concerts are free with $3 Fair admission.