ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new requirement is headed to Governor Kathy Hochul’s desk to be signed into law.

The requirement would expand New York’s Slow Down, Move Over law. The expansion, according to AAA, would include disabled vehicles that are parked on the shoulder of a controlled access highway or parkway.

Drivers would be required to exercise caution when approaching a disabled vehicle.

The legislation — sponsored by State Senator Lea Webb of the 52nd Senate District, and Assemblyman Kenneth Zebrowski of Assembly District 96 — requires an operator of a motor vehicle to exercise due care to avoid colliding with a vehicle which is parked, stopped, or standing on the shoulder of a parkway or controlled-access highway.

The current law, passed in 2010, states that if there is any sort of vehicle with flashing lights, like police cars, tow trucks, construction vehicles, help vehicles, fire trucks, and ambulances, the driver must slow down and give the vehicle space, and preferrable, if the driver is able, should move over into the next lane.

Once signed by the Governor, this new law will go into effect in 180 days.