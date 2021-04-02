Event, arts and entertainment venues now open for business

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beginning Friday one more sector of New York State can reopen. Event, arts, and entertainment venues are now open for business.

There will be restrictions and safety guidance in place.

Beginning Friday, event and arts and entertainment venues can reopen at 33% capacity for up to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors. With attendee testing, capacity increases to 150 people indoor, 500 people outdoor — with distancing and face covering requirements.

The state’s “Excelsior pass” extends to smaller art venues on Friday.

New Yorkers can use the app as proof of their COVID-19 vaccination or negative test. Larger venues like Madison Square Garden in New York City and the Times Union Center in Albany have already announced that they’ll be using the technology.