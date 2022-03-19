NEW YORK (WROC) — Eric Smith, convicted of killing a 4-year-old in a case that made national headlines in 1993, has been set free.

Saturday night “48 HOURS” Investigates in “Eric Smith: Gambling on a Killer” will be broadcasted at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS Network and Paramount+. Doreen and Dale Robie, parents of Derrick Robie will speak for the first extensive interview since Smith was released.

“48 HOURS” has been covering the case since 1993, when Smith was charged with killing Derrick Robie. The horrific murder drew national attention because Smith was just 13 years old and Robie just 4.

Smith was tried and convicted as an adult and sentenced to nine years to life. He was eligible for parole starting in 2002, but it wasn’t until his 11th appearance before the board that he was granted parole.

Smith said during his parole board hearing in October, that Derrick Robie did not deserve the violence visited upon him — with Smith adding he had unresolved anger issues that caused him to lash out.

He told the panel he had plans for his future, even a fiancée. Smith was released back in February 2022 to live in Queens, N.Y.

For the Robie family, however, the pain never goes away.

“Yeah, a lotta people don’t know the full gamut of what we go through,” says Doreen Robie. “And nor should they. I, I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”

Smith will be on parole. Under the conditions, he cannot leave New York without permission and has agreed to constant monitoring and check-ins with his parole officer.