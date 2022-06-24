SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — On Friday evening, the Geneva Women’s Assembly and the Party for Socialism and Liberation called an emergency rally at the Women’s Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls.

This was in response to the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the group calling this an ‘outrageous disregard for women’s equality and bodily autonomy.’

Protest organizer Nick Brydels with the Party for Socialism and Liberation said his reaction to hearing the Supreme Court’s decision was pure rage. This gathering is a way to make their voices heard immediately.

“We’re going to keep doing stuff like this for sure. We’re more powerful when we’re actually in-person,” he said.

Organizer Anna Dickinson said this is not a decision or a day to take laying down.

“But this was also not a day to despair, right? It was necessary to call this demonstration,” she said.

Democrat Kenan Baldridge is running for State Senate. He said the Supreme Court made it very clear that women’s rights are under attack.

“It’s important that we defend those, and I want to go to the State Legislature to defend those rights,” said Baldridge.

Congressional Candidate Steven Holden said they knew this was coming, but it’s still shocking. He’s worried more decisions on other issues are on the way.

“But then reading the concurring opinion from Justice Thomas on everything else they’re going after,” said Holden.

Protestors said some states banned abortion right away — with more states planning more bans. Abortion will remain legal in New York, but that’s going to cause many to seek treatment here– which could overwhelm facilities.

“I thought about the women waiting for their appointment in Texas, in Oklahoma,” said Dickinson.

Brydels says this is also about informing the public. He wants to let people know that this has more to do with saving women’s lives.

“We’re going to do a little bit of education on the issues because there’s a lot of misinformation out there,” he said.

Brydels said through the anger, that everyone coming out here today gave many a sense of comfort. “I felt a little bit of relief. I don’t feel alone anymore,” he said.