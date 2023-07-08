ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester recently announced a new program that will bring nearly 700 e-bikes and e-scooters to sidewalks.

As more and more of these devices hit the streets, you may be wondering which rules of the road they need to follow in New York State.

Electric scooters, or e-scooters, are defined by the New York State DMV as “a type of device with handlebars, a floorboard or a seat, and an electric motor that can be powered by the electric motor and/or human power.” They are not allowed to exceed a maximum speed of 20 mph on a paved, level surface and speeds must otherwise be limited to 15 mph.

A bicycle with electric assist is defined by New York State DMV as multiple classes of bicycle with an electric motor and operable pedals.” They too, limit rider-assist motors after the bikes reach speeds of 20 mph (25 mph in cities with a population of one-million or more).

According to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, a law passed in August 2020 allows riders to operate electric scooters and bicycles with electric assist only on certain streets and highways in New York State.

They cannot be ridden on sidewalks.

They’re only allowed on streets with a speed limit of 30 mph or less.

Municipalities that can further regulate the time, place and manner of operation of these devices.

The legal age to ride an e-bike or e-scooter is 16 years old.

According to the NYS DMV, the use of a helmet is encouraged, and is required if the e-bike can travel up to 25 mph.

The NYS DMV adds a bicycle with electric assist does not qualify for registration as a motorcycle, limited use motorcycle, moped or ATV, as it does not have the same equipment.

This past week, the city of Rochester announced a partnership with Veo as part of a micromobility program. The partnership will bring 200 Cosmo e-bikes and 500 Astro stand-up scooters to the city.

As for others, devices such as ATVs are not able to be operated on public highways unless the highway has been designated and posted for ATV use, according to the NYS DMV.

The NYS DMV notes the following motorized devices cannot be registered or operated on any street, highway, parking lot, sidewalk, or any other area in New York State that allows motor vehicle traffic. They add any unauthorized riding of these vehicles could lead to arrest.

Mini-bike

Off-road Motorcycle

Go-Kart

Golf Cart (also referred to as Golf Car or Neighborhood Electric Vehicle)

KEI-Class Vehicles

