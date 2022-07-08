ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is warning New Yorkers about a text message phishing scam. The text message falsely claims New York State is offering $1,500 rebates as a result of high fuel prices.

This latest phishing scam is a series of such text message schemes that the DMV has warned New Yorkers to avoid. Phishing texts are messages designed to obtain data or sensitive personal information to be used to commit identity theft or trick the recipient into installing malicious software onto a device.

DMV said If someone clicks on the link provided, it will bring them to a webpage that looks like the DMV website and they are asked to submit personal information. These are examples of the messages being sent and the associated webpage:

To protect against phishing scams, the NYS Office of Information Technology Services recommends:

Be careful when clicking any links contained within those text messages, including those that appear to be from a trusted source.

Do not send your personal information via email.

Keep an eye out for signs of poor spelling or grammar, the use of threats, or URLs that do not match that of the legitimate site.

Don’t post sensitive personal information online.

Additional information on phishing scams can be found on the Office of Information Technology Services website.