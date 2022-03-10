ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will begin issuing a newly-designed driver license, permit, and non-driver ID cards that incorporate “upgraded security features,” officials announced Thursday.

According to the DMV, customers who apply for a new license or ID, and those who renew or replace an existing document on or after Thursday, will receive the new ID card. Officials say these cards are used to verify authenticity and top prevent tampering and counterfeiting.

“At the DMV, we pride ourselves on providing secure identity documents to millions of New Yorkers and we introduce enhanced features every few years to stay at the cutting edge of emerging trends,” said DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder. “We are confident in the security features on our current ID documents, however, the new security features on our redesigned documents will keep us one step ahead of potential counterfeiters.”

DMV officials say the new security features can be verified with the naked eye and by touch. Some of the text and images are embossed and can be felt. They say on the enhanced license and non-driver ID, the embedded chip is now exposed.

According to the DMV, the cards have been redesigned using a process called “multiple laser imaging. “The process involves engraving two images into the card so that the image being seen changes when viewed at different angles. In addition to the motorist’s photo, the image now displays their birth month and year when viewed at a different angle.

The DMV’s last ID card design was unveiled in 2013, which introduced the polycarbonate card.