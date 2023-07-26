ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles issued over 300 non-driver IDs (NDID) Wednesday to people formerly in Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) custody. This comes as part of the DOCCS Pre-Release NDID pilot program in tandem with Gov. Hochul’s “jails to jobs” initiative, looking to break down barriers that affect formerly incarcerated individuals seeking employment.

DOCCS’ Pre-Release NDID pilot program began in April 2022 at the Wyoming Correctional Facility, the Taconic Correctional Facility, and Bedford Hills Correctional Facility. Since its expansion, the DMV has received applications from 18 facilities. According to the DMV, it’s expected all 43 state-run correctional facilities will participate by the end of October.

“Incarcerated individuals face many challenges in their transition back to the community,” said DOCCS Acting Commissioner Daniel F. Martuscello III.. “The ability to issue non-driver IDs to individuals prior to them being released to the community removes a major barrier and better prepares the individual to rebuild his or her life.”

“Individuals who have served their time deserve the opportunity to rejoin society as productive members, yet they often struggle to obtain a basic photo ID, which is required for many things that we all take for granted, such as the ability to secure housing or employment,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “Providing NDID cards to these individuals before their release is one way we can help make the return back into society easier.”