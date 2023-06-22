ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The second phase of the new inspection sticker system rollout is underway. The stickers will be available at licensed inspection stations and include information like the vehicle identification number and mileage information.

“We are very pleased with how the transition to this new inspection system has gone so far, and we look forward to that continuing,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “These print-on-demand stickers will go a long way toward reducing and even preventing potential fraud and helping law enforcement get better information about the vehicles they see every day on New York’s roads.”

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicle also announced that more than 100,000 inspections have been conducted since the first rollout of the new sticker system. According to the DMV, the color of the sticker will change every year.