Developing: Law enforcement personnel injured after police chase, shots fired in Elmira

This is a developing story, and 18 News will continue to provide updates as they become available.

UPDATE: Multiple departments responded to the chase in Elmira Friday morning, including Elmira Police, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, NYS Police, and Horseheads Police.

A State Police helicopter was also circling the scene.

CORRECTION: There have been two officer-involved shootings, one at Eldridge Park and one at Woodlawn Cemetery near Davis Street involving the same suspect, according to Elmira Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz.

One NYS Trooper was injured and has been transported. No other officers were injured, and at least one suspect is in custody.

There has been two officer involved shootings, one at Eldridge Park and one at Woodlawn cemetery involving the same suspect. One NYS Trooper was injured and has been transported. No other officers were injured. Suspect in custody.

Chief Alvernaz — Elmira Police Dept. (@ElmiraPolice) August 27, 2021

There are unconfirmed reports that a person was shot multiple times, according to witnesses on the scene.

There were reportedly seven or eight shots fired a little before 12:00 p.m. on Friday, according to the same reporter.

18 News has reached out to Elmira Police and will provide more details as they become available. A reporter is headed to the scene.