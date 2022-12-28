ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Public Service (DPS) announced they are expanding the investigation into NYSEG and RG&E over alleged mismanagement of billing systems.

According to the department, officials began to see a spike in complaints from customers of the two utilities. The department then launched a review and investigation regarding a change to the two companies’ billing systems and customer information back in September.

DPS said that the number of complaints rose to over 4,000 — a 60% increase from the last two years combined. The complaints ranged from incorrect bills to bills being sent late.

“Ensuring customer bills are accurate is the singular responsibility of the utility, and this expanded investigation of RG&E and NYSEG will determine what went wrong and how will it be resolved,” said Rory M. Christian, CEO of DPS. “Our bottom line is simple: we hold utilities accountable for any billing errors and we will require the companies to hold customers harmless.”

For the investigation, DPS’s Consumer Advocate will host public forums in January to hear concerns from customers.

RG&E has released a statement regarding the investigation:

“NYSEG and RG&E received notice of the Department of Public Service investigation this afternoon. While NYSEG and RG&E have not been immune from the effects of COVID on our utility, such as a severe staffing shortage, we understand the impacts some of our customers have faced with their bills. In fact, we have already made significant progress in reducing customer issues by hiring new billing specialists and streamlining our billing processes. But make no mistake, along with providing safe, reliable service to more than 1,290,000 customers and responding to and restoring service following historic storms, addressing billing issues continues to be a top priority, and we are committed to ensuring customer bills are sent out timely and accurately. We will fully cooperate with the Department’s investigation.”