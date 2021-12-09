Letitia James ends NY governor run, seeks reelection for AG instead

NEW YORK CITY (WROC/AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James has suspended her campaign for governor, saying she will run for reelection to her current position.

The Democrat said in a statement Thursday that she needs to continue her work as attorney general, citing “a number of important investigations and cases” underway.

James oversaw an investigation into allegations that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed numerous women, only announced she was running for governor in late October.

The 62-year-old is the first woman elected as New York’s attorney general and the first Black person to serve in the role.

I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general.



There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job.



I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do. — Tish James (@TishJames) December 9, 2021

A new Siena College Research Institute poll released Tuesday showed James trailing Gov. Kathy Hochul for next year’s gubernatorial race.

According to that poll, New York Democrats are favoring Hochul at 36% with James at 18%, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams at 10%, and Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio both at 6%. 24% were still undecided or backing another candidate.

