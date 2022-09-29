ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State and the Department of Environmental Conservation are now directed to take “major regulatory action” by the governor’s office to make all new cars, trucks, and SUVs to be zero emission by 2035.

Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement at a press conference Thursday.

The state also said that funding will be made available to “support the transition” to new infrastructure, 100 new chargers, as well as $175 million in federal funding to make a new EV charging network.

The DEC is now tasked with creating new regulations to help achieve this zero-emission goal for vehicles, which the state says will help them reach their goal of 85% in greenhouse gas reduction by 2050.

“New York is a national climate leader and an economic powerhouse, and we’re using our strength to help spur innovation and implementation of zero-emission vehicles on a grand scale,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “With sustained state and federal investments, our actions are incentivizing New Yorkers, local governments, and businesses to make the transition to electric vehicles. We’re driving New York’s transition to clean transportation forward, and today’s announcement will benefit our climate and the health of our communities for generations to come.”

Additional funding:

New York State is making $5.75 million available to help municipalities purchase or lease zero-emission vehicles for fleet use and to install public electric vehicle charging and hydrogen fueling stations. DEC is accepting applications now through Sept. 30, 2022. Administered by DEC’s Climate Smart Communities Program, these zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) grants are part of New York’s commitment to supporting municipal efforts to prevent further climate change. The total funds made available for the 2022 round are the largest allocation in the program’s history. In addition, for the first time, 40 percent of the funds will be prioritized for projects in disadvantaged communities, as identified by the Climate Justice Working Group’s draft criteria. Applications for DEC’s ZEV rebates and ZEV infrastructure grants are available through the New York State Grants Gateway.

Additionally, $10 million has been added to the Drive Clean Rebate program, administered by NYSERDA, to help consumers purchase or lease an electric vehicle to put more clean vehicles on the road by 2035. This point-of-sale rebate takes up to $2,000 off the price of a vehicle and can be coupled with a federal tax rebate of $7,500 to provide consumers with up to $9,500 in savings. The rebate is offered at participating car dealerships with higher rebates available on longer range, all-electric vehicles. Since launching in 2017, the Drive Clean Rebate provided more than $92 million in rebates to New Yorkers in all 62 counties of the State and has helped further drive down emissions.