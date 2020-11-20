DEC proposes changes to simplify black bass fishing regulations

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Changes have been proposed to simplify black bass fishing regulations in New York State.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has proposed changes to black bass, both smallmouth and largemouth, fishing regulations to help simplify them for anglers. The DEC will accept public comments through January 2021 for these proposed changes.

According to the DEC, proposed changes would include the elimination of “any size” and 10-inch minimum size limit regulations for black bass from New York State rivers. Additional locations would include Lake Colby in Franklin County, Moose Pond in Essex County and Lake Champlain.

The proposal would ultimately replace special size limits with the statewide 12-inch-minimum for black bass fishing, as some rivers and streams are managed under a 10-inch minimum size limit regulation to allow harvest of the fish.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos commented on these proposed changes.

“DEC is continuing our efforts to eliminate special fishing regulations that do not serve a species management purpose,” said Commissioner Seggos. “Today’s announcement encourages increased fishing participation by streamlining the State’s black bass fishing regulations and making them easier to follow without impacting fishing opportunity.”

The DEC stated that those wishing to make public comments regarding these proposed changes can submit them via email to dec.sm.regulations.fish@dec.ny.gov or via mail to the Inland Fisheries Section, NYSDEC, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-4753. Public comments are set to be accepted through January 23, 2021.