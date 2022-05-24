NEW YORK (WWTI) — There were approximately 211,269 deer harvested during the 2021 and 2022 hunting seasons, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation.

DEC stated that the number is a 17% decrease from last year’s number. Data indicated that some factors that might have influenced the decrease were the resurgence of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease in certain regions of the State and fewer Deer Management Permits that were granted to hunters.

The 2021 estimated deer take included 110,839 antlered bucks and 100,430 antlerless deer. Statewide, this represents a 5% decrease in antlered buck harvest and a 25% decrease in antlerless harvest from the last season.

However, there was a 36% jump in youth deer harvests, and late-season deer harvests increased, particularly among young hunters. DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos highlighted opportunities for residents to get involved in the sport.

“DEC’s committed efforts to create new and exciting opportunities for young and seasoned hunters alike continue to enhance New York’s world-class hunting opportunities,” Commissioner Seggos said. “Our pilot program for youth hunters, early antlerless season, new Holiday Hunt, and longer daily hunting hours all enhanced opportunities for New York’s hunters to safely and successfully advance the State’s conservation management efforts and we look forward to continuing these important efforts to grow the next generation of ethical hunters.”

DEC’s 2021 Deer Harvest Summary report provides tables, charts, and maps detailing the deer harvest around the state and can be found here.