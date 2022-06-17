ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced the start of the 2022 “I BIRD NY” challenges for beginner and experienced bird-lovers alike.

The “I Bird NY Beginner’s Birding Challenge” is open to anyone 16 and younger. To complete this challenge, participants must identify 10 common New York bird species and submit their sheets to the DEC.

For bird watchers wanting more of a challenge, the “I Bird NY Experienced Birding Challenge” asks participants of any age to identify at least 10 different species.

According to the DEC, there are over 450 different bird species across the state’s wide-ranging habitat types.

The challenges encourage New Yorkers to enjoy birding both where they live and on the New York State Birding Trails.

But participants can get a leg up if they find birds on a New York State Birding Trail, as the DEC said trail finds will have increased chances of winning.

Entries must be submitted online, via mail, or by email by October 14. All participants will be entered into a random drawing for a chance to win birding accessories, including binoculars and a spotting scope.