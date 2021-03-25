Deadline to submit police reform plans approaching

(WSYR-TV) — The deadline for police agencies across the state to submit their reform plans is approaching. Law enforcement has until April 1 to send their approved plans to the state or risk losing funding.

The Governor said Wednesday during his COVID briefing, that police reform plays a key factor in economic recovery and work needs to continue to rebuild trust between officers and the communities they serve.

“Public safety reforms are a top priority,” said Cuomo. “You know what else I hear right after economic issues? Crime. Crime. For an area to recover, the area has to feel safe, and people have to believe it is safe. We’ve had rising crime in New York City. Not just New York City, cities across the state, cities across the nation. We have tension between the police and the community, not just here in New York, all across the nation. After the George Floyd killing, it erupted nationwide. In some ways, good. Good. It’s a crisis and it exploded and the tensions between the community and the police now were visible for all to see. Fine. Resolve them – don’t ignore them, don’t deny them, resolve them because the tensions are still there. The community still lacks trust in the police; the police still feel misunderstood and mistreated by the community. This is not a situation where we can get a divorce, right? We need public safety and public safety doesn’t work unless you have a relationship of trust with the local community.”

Police agencies across the state had to draft plans and allow the public to comment and help shape the final policies.