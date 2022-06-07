DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) — A Dansville doctor has agreed to pay more than $600,000 for allegedly billing Medicare and Medicaid for almost six years for procedures that were never performed.

James A. Sakr, M.D., an Ear, Nose Throat doctor based out of Dansville, has agreed to pay $602,661.61 to “resolve allegations” in the case, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of N.Y. Trini Ross announced on June 7. The announcement said that allegations against Sakr fell under the False Claims Act.

From at least January 1, 2014 to December 31, 2019, Sakr allegedly billed Medicaid and Medicare for procedures that he never performed or that were never documented in patient records.

“The resolution of this case holds Dr. Sakr accountable for his actions and requires him to return the money he should not have received from Medicare and Medicaid,” said Attorney Ross. “Our office will continue to root out fraud in federal healthcare programs and hold those who defraud the public accountable.”

The announcement said the claims were brought under the whistleblower provisions of the False Claims Act by Lee M. Mandel, M.D., FACS based out of Florida. Mandel will receive a portion of the settlement, according to the announcement.